Congress workers protest rising inflation, graft

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, March 6

Congress workers, led by MLA Rao Daan Singh, today took out a protest march in the city against rising inflation, unemployment, deteriorating condition of law and order, rampant corruption and pathetic condition of roads.

They also submitted a memorandum to the Governor through SDM Harshit Kumar to register their protest against the state government by holding it responsible for the issues.

Earlier, the protesters carrying placards gathered at the HSVP Park in Mahendragarh. Addressing the protesters on the occasion, Rao Daan Singh said the BJP-JJP coalition government had failed on all fronts. People were expecting some relief in the Budget, but it also proved like old wine in a new bottle. The Budget could not ensure public welfare, he claimed.