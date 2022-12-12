Congress workers upbeat about ‘Bharat Jodo’, says Deepender Hooda

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 11

Describing the ongoing “Bharat Jodo Yatra” as a grand success in giving a strong message to the masses about the need of unity on various fronts, MP Deepender Hooda today said that each and every worker and supporter of the Congress party was enthusiastic and upbeat to associate themselves with the nationwide yatra conducted by party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the party leaders and activists here today in connection with the preparations of welcoming the yatra scheduled to enter the state on December 21, he said the essence of the yatra needed to be taken to every house and street so that masses got associated with the yatra that was going on to bring about a major change in the political scenario soon. He said it was the duty and responsibility of every party worker to take the challenge in a spirited manner.