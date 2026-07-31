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Home / Haryana / Congress workers vent anger at Faridabad meet, flag neglect of grassroots cadre

Congress workers vent anger at Faridabad meet, flag neglect of grassroots cadre

Congress in-charge Sanjay Dutt and Haryana president Rao Narendra Singh voiced dissatisfaction with the state leadership

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 01:51 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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During the discussions, workers alleged that dedicated party cadre had not been given due respect and responsibilities. File Photo
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Congress in-charge Sanjay Dutt and Haryana president Rao Narendra Singh voiced dissatisfaction with the state leadership during a two-day organisational review meeting in Faridabad, alleging neglect of grassroots cadre and lack of recognition for workers' efforts during elections.

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On Thursday, the two leaders held separate meetings with office-bearers, former MLAs, former candidates and party workers from the Prithla, Badkhal, Ballabhgarh, NIT Faridabad and Tigaon Assembly segments.

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The meetings, which continued late into the night, were aimed at reviewing the party’s performance in recent elections, assessing the progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR/ASDD voter list verification drive and finalising strategy for the upcoming elections.

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During the discussions, workers alleged that dedicated party cadre had not been given due respect and responsibilities, while several senior leaders and former candidates skipped the meeting altogether. Questions were also raised over the inactivity of several party fronts, including the Seva Dal.

Responding to the complaints, Rao said the party would not compromise on discipline, warning that leaders who failed to fulfil organisational responsibilities or ignored party protocol would face disciplinary action.

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He assured workers that their complaints and suggestions would be taken seriously, acknowledging that while the Congress retained a strong organisational base in Haryana, it had not delivered the expected results in the last three elections. He said the feedback received during the review meetings would help shape the party's future strategy.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rao said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not being given adequate opportunity to speak in Parliament, alleging that the central government was attempting to suppress the Opposition's voice. He also accused the BJP-led Haryana government of failing on the development front, and said a stronger party organisation would improve the Congress' prospects in coming elections.

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