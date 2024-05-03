Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja tries to strike a chord with Karnal voters

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 2

With an aim to counter the tag of an “outsider” and garner support to boost his campaign, Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja has intensified efforts to connect with local leaders and residents in the run-up of the Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 25.

Budhiraja, originally from Gohana in Sonepat district and residing in Panipat for over four years, is being targeted by his competitors for being an outsider. He has actively engaged with grassroots-level Congress leaders and workers to garner their support to ensure his victory.

Considered a close associate of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his MP son, Deepender Hooda, Budhiraja’s selection over prominent figures like Virender Rathore and Virender Shah, alias Bulle Shah, Chanakya Pandit and others was a surprise even for the party workers and leaders.

He is contesting against former CM and BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharad Pawar) state president Virender Maratha, JJP’s candidate Devender Singh Kadyan and BSP’s Inderjeet (Navjot) Jalmana.

Budhiraja has been listening to people’s concerns and also conveying his vision for the constituency.

“I am committed to serving the people of Karnal and addressing their concerns. I have been living in Panipat with my family for the past four to five years and also among people of Karnal for the past several months. I know the issues being faced by locals very well,” said Budhiraja, adding that all senior leaders of the party and workers are his strength and he is nothing without them. “With the blessings of party leaders, workers and people of Karnal and Panipat districts, we will win the elections with a huge margin,” said Budhiraja.

Congress youth leader Pankaj Gaba said all party workers are united for ensuring the victory of Budhiraja. “We are sure Budhiraja will win with a record margin,” said Gaba.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Karnal #Lok Sabha