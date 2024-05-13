Congress’s Budhraja gets shot in the arm as Rathore extends support

Tribune News Service

The Congress candidate for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, Divyanshu Budhiraja, got a shot in the arm as his competitor for the same ticket, Congress national secretary Virender Singh Rathore, announced his support for Budhiraja. Budhiraja is the main challenger against the BJP candidate, former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Rathore, who has so far unsuccessfully contested three Assembly elections for Gharaunda, extended his support to Budhiraja during a meeting of supporters at his farmhouse near Gharaunda on the National Highway-44 on Saturday.

Rathore contested his first elections in 2005 and got 18,137 votes, which was 18.07 per cent of the total polled votes. He lost the elections in 2009 in a close contest to INLD candidate Narender Sangwan. He got 33,596 votes which was 28.05 per cent, while Sangwan got 35,256 votes. In 2014, he got 36,896 votes, ie 23.71 per cent.

Rathore, while addressing his supporters, vowed to put up a united fight against the BJP and exhorted them to work with full dedication to ensure the victory of Budhiraja.

Addressing his supporters, Rathore acknowledged their initial disappointment over the denial of his candidacy but emphasised their collective acceptance of the party leadership’s decision.

“All supporters will now dedicate themselves to working for Budhiraja’s campaign across the nine Assembly segments of the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency,” Rathore said.

Additionally, Rathore pledged his support for the Congress candidate in the upcoming Karnal Assembly byelections, Trilochan Singh, asserting that his supporters would actively contribute to Singh’s campaign as well.

“We will work tirelessly for the Congress candidate, a move that will undoubtedly strengthen Divyanshu’s electoral campaign,” Rathore said, adding that the party would get success in both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Rathore highlighted the works during the Congress regime and blamed the BJP for not checking unemployment and inflation. “The BJP has failed on all fronts. It could not control unemployment and inflation,” he said.

