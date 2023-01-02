Connect with more people: Deepender to party workers

Panipat, January 1
Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Deepender Hooda, at two meetings held here today, reviewed preparations for the welcome of Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra” which will enter Haryana from Panipat on January 5.
He issued instructions to the party workers to connect with more people for the success of the “Bharat Jodo Rally”, scheduled at Sector 13/17 here on January 6.
Several leaders of the BJP, JJP, INLD and BSP joined the Congress during a programme held in the PWD rest house here.
Speaking on the occasion, Deepender said people were harassed due to “anti-public policies” of the state and Central government.
A wave of change in the state has been blowing due to Rahul’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, Deepender claimed.
He said a grand welcome would be accorded to the yatra when it enters Haryana on January 5 in its second phase.
MLAs Dharam Singh Chhokker, Balbir Valmiki, Virender Singh ‘Bulle Shah’, Bajrang Das Garg, former mayor Suresh Verma, Sachin Kundu and other leaders were present at the meetings.
