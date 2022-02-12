Connection not released, discom MD issued notice

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 11

Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has issued show-cause notice to MD Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) for not complying with the directions issued by Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum (CGRF) regarding the release of connection to M/s Aakarshan Estates Pvt Ltd, Gurugram.

The show-cause notice has been issued under Section 142 read with Section 146 of Electricity Act, 2003. Section 142 prescribes a penalty of Rs 1 lakh, and in case of continuing failure with additional penalty, it may extend to Rs 6,000 everyday.

Section 146 prescribes imprisonment for three months or with fine, which may extend to Rs 1 lakh, or with both. In case of a continuing failure, the punishment is additional fine which may extend to Rs 5,000 for every day during which the failure continues after conviction of the first offence. M/s Aakarshan Estates Pvt Ltd submitted before the HERC that DHBVN didn’t release the connection to them, which was applied on June 7, 2019, for a load of 636.38 kVA to cater to the residential plotted colony under Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna, 2016.

The CGRF in its order dated January 14, 2021, directed the DHBVN to approve the electrification plan and release the new connection on multi-point supply for an ultimate load of 636.378 kVA from the nearest 11 kV feeder rather than insisting for releasing the connection on 33 kV level as per a sale circular.

HERC Bench comprising Chairman RK Pachnanda and member Naresh Sardana observed that despite CGRF’s order, “the connection has not been released by DHBVN till date”.

The Bench added that per regulation 2.41 of the HERC (Forum and Ombudsman) Regulations 2020, the licensee is required to comply with the order of the forum within 21 days from the date of receipt of the order.

“Since the licensee has not challenged the said order, it has attained finality,” said the HERC.

The HERC’s order, dated February 9, said, “It shows that the licensee has not deliberately complied with the CGRF’s order dated January 14, 2021.”

Firm applied in 2019