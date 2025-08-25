Connectivity woes, land hurdles stall IMT Khudana project

Even as the state government recently announced six new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs), the earlier proposed IMT at Khudana village in Mahendragarh remains stuck more than six years after its foundation was laid by then Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in 2019.

Sources said the biggest hurdle is the lack of direct connectivity between the proposed site and the Dadri–Narnaul highway. The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) plans to acquire land for two 60-metre-wide link roads — one from Akoda to Khudana (20 acres) and another from Adalpur to Khudana (29 acres). But both proposals have stalled due to unwillingness of several private landowners to part with their land.

An HSIIDC official, requesting anonymity, said the project is spread over 1,654 acres, of which the Khudana panchayat has already resolved to provide 1,032 acres. The balance 622 acres is privately owned. “The e-Bhumi portal was opened twice last year to register land, but only a few owners came forward,” the official added.

Local BJP MLA Kanwar Singh Yadav said villagers are being persuaded. “I raised the issue in the Assembly. HSIIDC officials admitted land hurdles and assured that work will start once land for the road is secured,” he said.

Former minister Ram Bilas Sharma called IMT Khudana one of his “dream projects”. “It can generate huge employment in the region. We have urged the CM to ensure early execution,” he said.

Pradeep, a local resident, said: “Announcing six new IMTs without executing Khudana is unjustified. This project must not be delayed further.” Meanwhile, Dr Naresh, father of Khudana village sarpanch Anju, told ‘The Tribune’ that a district administrative officer today visited the village and got information about the project.

“We have informed that the gram panchayat has already passed resolution to provide the land for the project. The e-bhumi portal may again be opened for registration of land in coming days,” he added.