Conserve water, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh, April 4

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar virtually interacted with the beneficiaries of “Mera Pani-Meri Virasat” and called upon the people of the state to conserve water for future generations.

Giving the title of “Amrit Krantikari Mitra” to the farmers who contributed to water conservation, he said the government was taking effective steps to overcome the water crisis. He urged the people of the state to come forward and participate in the implementation of such initiatives.

Lauding the progressive farmers for conserving water by adopting “Mera Pani-Meri Virasat” scheme, he said groundwater depletion and drying up of water bodies had been a major concern of the government.

The CM said in order to conserve water for the coming generations, PM Narendra Modi had also given a call to start a campaign for water conservation. Taking inspiration from this campaign, Haryana took initiative to launch “Mera Pani Meri Virasat” in the state on May 6, 2020.

