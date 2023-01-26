Conserving every drop: Rainwater harvesting system at all Gurugram police stations soon

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, January 25

After inaugurating rainwater harvesting system at three police stations and a police chowki, the Gurugram police will now launch it at 42 police stations. Under the campaign “Catch the rain” launched by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, rainwater harvesting system is being installed at all police stations of Gurugram.

Under the first phase of the campaign, groundwater recharge structures for rainwater harvesting have been made at police stations of Sushant Lok, Sector 56, Sector 51 and Sector 43 police chowki. Two NGOs and SBI Card are involved in the project under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

“Rainwater harvesting system is one of the best method for conservation of water. After completing the work of groundwater recharge structures at all police stations in Gurugram, the annual groundwater recharge potential will become approximately 6 crore kilolitres. The work is in full swing and all police stations will be equipped with rainwater harvesting system soon,” Dr Anshu Singla, DCP, Headquarters, told The Tribune.

A senior police official said efforts were being made to conserve water at all police stations through rainwater harvesting systems.

Meanwhile, DCP Singla said work was underway on a plan to set up a solar panel in the Gurugram Police Lines soon, where more than 800 families were living.

Groundwater recharge structures made

#gurugram