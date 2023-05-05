 Consider eligible DSPs for appointment as IPS officers: High Court to Haryana : The Tribune India

Consider eligible DSPs for appointment as IPS officers: High Court to Haryana

Directions came on a plea filed by Mamta Kharab and other petitioners

Consider eligible DSPs for appointment as IPS officers: High Court to Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the state of Haryana and other authorities concerned to consider eligible sports quota Deputy Superintendent of Police for appointment as Indian Police Services (IPS) officers.

“There shall be an interim direction to the respondents to consider such of those petitioners, who fall within the zone of consideration, for the purpose of appointment to vacancies to the Haryana cadre of Indian Police Services for the select list for the years 2020 to 2022 as the case may be,” the Bench of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Sukhvinder Kaur asserted.

The directions came on a plea filed by Mamta Kharab and other petitioners through senior advocate Gurminder Singh with advocates RPS Bara and Abhishek Arora. The Bench was told that applicants were appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police in the state of Haryana in sports quota between October 2007 and August 2010. Even after joining the services, they continued to play the games in which they excelled and continuously represented the country and the state.

Taking up the matter, the Bench observed the question for adjudication was whether they could be expected to comply with the rules requiring them to complete probation within two years from appointment, while simultaneously undergoing training for the games and also participating in different tournaments

“We are of the opinion that in the facts and circumstances of the case and having regard to the undisputed fact that the petitioners had to participate in tournaments within and outside the country, and had also to spend time training for the same, to expect them to complete the probation within the two years’ period from the date of their appointment, would be a travesty of justice,” the Bench asserted.

Before parting with the order, the Bench added the situation was clearly covered by maxim “lex non cogit ad impossiblia” meaning that “the law does not compel a man to do which he cannot perform”.

