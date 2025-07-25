DT
Home / Haryana / Conspiracy to dislodge govt, alleges minister

Conspiracy to dislodge govt, alleges minister

Refers to speech by youth during protest by Dalits
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jul 25, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
State Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Kumar Bedi has claimed that there was a conspiracy to burn Haryana and dislodge the government. He was responding to the speech of a youth made during the 11-day dharna by a section of Dalits in Hisar.

The protest followed the death of a Dalit youth, Ganesh, during a police raid at the 12 Quarters locality in Hisar on July 7.

Talking to 'The Tribune', the minister said he had spoken to the Hisar SP, and some local persons were expected to file a formal complaint, along with proof, to the Hisar police tomorrow.

Even as the youth in question has apologised, the minister stated that he had raised the matter in the presence of the Chief Minister and that several individuals had personally met the CM to express their concerns.

SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said no formal complaint had been received so far. However, he said the minister had spoken to him and action would be taken following a complaint.

