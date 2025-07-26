Constable accused of murdering live-in partner

A constable of the Haryana Police allegedly strangled his live-in partner to death at a housing society near Sohna on Thursday night. The accused, who was posted with Palwal district police, is currently absconding. A case of murder has been registered at the Sohna City police station.

The police have identified the deceased as Sangeeta (25), a native of Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan. She was the mother of a three-year-old daughter. The accused constable has been identified as Ravindra, a resident of Baya Ki Dhani near Nangal Chaudhary in Mahendergarh district.

Following the death of her husband, who served in the Army and passed away two years ago, Sangeeta had been living with her close relative Ravindra in a rented flat in Sohna.