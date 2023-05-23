Constable dies while on duty

Panipat, May 22
A police constable posted at Dial 112 reportedly died under suspicious circumstances in the wee hours of Monday. Though heart attack is being considered as the cause of death, the actual reason would be ascertained after a postmortem examination is conducted.
The deceased has been identified as Bhagat of Lath village of Sonepat district. He was posted as a head constable in Panipat and was on duty as driver in the Tehsil Camp area on Sunday night.
As per information, he complained of pain in his arm to his colleagues around 3.30 am. ESI Pramod immediately rushed him to the General Hospital, where he died during treatment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi
Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...
Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief
Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes
Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called
Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days
Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26