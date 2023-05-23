Constable dies while on duty

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 22

A police constable posted at Dial 112 reportedly died under suspicious circumstances in the wee hours of Monday. Though heart attack is being considered as the cause of death, the actual reason would be ascertained after a postmortem examination is conducted.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagat of Lath village of Sonepat district. He was posted as a head constable in Panipat and was on duty as driver in the Tehsil Camp area on Sunday night.

As per information, he complained of pain in his arm to his colleagues around 3.30 am. ESI Pramod immediately rushed him to the General Hospital, where he died during treatment.