Constable, SPO suspended for taking bribe

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 29

A constable and a special police officer (SPO) posted on a police rider bike were suspended for taking money from a car driver. They were threatening to challan him. An FIR was also registered against both cops at the Civil Lines police station, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, a person approached the SHO of the Civil Lines police station on Tuesday and showed him a video in which the two policemen posted on the police rider bike in the area were taking Rs 1,000 from him by threatening to challan him. On inquiry, both police personnel identified as constable Suresh and SPO Sher Singh were found involved in the case. An FIR under the Anti-Corruption Act has been registered against the duo and a department inquiry also initiated.

Police commissioner Vikas Arora said they had a zero tolerance policy in place towards corruption and if any police official was found involved in corrupt activities, strict action would be taken against him/ her.

