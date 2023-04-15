Constable thrashes woman ASI in police station, booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 14

A fight broke out between a constable and a woman Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) on the premises of Sector 37 police station in which the constable not only allegedly thrashed the ASI but also threatened to kill her. An FIR has been registered against the constable at the Sector 10 A police station.

According to the police, an argument broke out between constable Pravesh and ASI Poonam when she asked the constable to not interfere while talking with the complainant of a rape case. Suddenly, a fight broke out between the two and both started manhandling each other. Other cops had to intervene to normalise the situation. Inspector Sunita, SHO of the police station, was not present in the police station at that time. When senior police officials came to know about the matter, an ACP-rank officer reached the police station.

On Thursday, the ASI filed a complaint against the constable and accused him of beating and threatening to kill her. Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against the constable under Sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at sector 10 A police station on Thursday.

As per sources, the uniform of the constable was torn in the fight. A senior police officer confirmed that Inspector Sunita has been transferred to the Police Lines and Inspector Aman Beniwal has been appointed as the SHO.