 Constituency Watch - Faridabad: Gurjar looks for hat-trick, thanks to Modi’s image : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Constituency Watch - Faridabad: Gurjar looks for hat-trick, thanks to Modi’s image

Constituency Watch - Faridabad: Gurjar looks for hat-trick, thanks to Modi’s image

Constituency Watch - Faridabad: Gurjar looks for hat-trick, thanks to Modi’s image

Work is underway on the Delhi- Vadodara- Mumbai Expressway passing through Faridabad.



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 17

Being a Minister of State in the Modi Cabinet for the past 10 years and having represented the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency consecutively for two terms have raised the hopes of the present incumbent, Krishan Pal Gurjar, of scoring a hat-trick from this segment.

However, the Opposition parties which are yet to announce their candidates are hoping that the anti-incumbency factor would help them give a tough fight in one of the most populated constituencies in the state.

Gurjar is looking to equal the achievement of Ram Chander Bainda of the same party who had got elected on BJP ticket for three consecutive terms between 1996 and 1999, say political analysts.

Though Avtar Singh Bhadana, representing the Congress, had also been three-time MP from here, his terms had not been consecutive.

While Gurjar got elected for the first time in 2014, he toppled his main rival by a record margin of over 6.5 lakh votes in 2019. This earned him not only a berth in the Union Cabinet again, but also the image of a towering leader.

Gurjar has never failed to pay accolades to the leadership of the PM in almost all the speeches in his tenure.

The inauguration and laying of foundation stone of the majority of development projects by him in all the nine Assembly segments of the constituency reflect his dominance in the region, said an activist of the ruling party.

The announcement of his candidature in the first list of the state has added to his confidence, it is added.

Gurjar claims that he has pushed or got launched several projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore in the constituency covering all sectors.

“This industrial hub is still struggling with the stigma of being one of the most-polluted cities of the country,” says AK Gaur, a resident. He says no major change has happened so far despite the culmination of the Smart City project. The lack of basic amenities and clean air is still an issue of concern, he adds.

The alliance of Congress and AAP is expected to produce a surprising result this time due to anti-incumbency wave generated in the wake of the failure of the ruling party to come up to the expectations of the people, says Neeraj Sharma, the Congress MLA here.

Development works at a glance

  • Ongoing project of the Delhi- Vadodara Mumbai Expressway in Faridabad
  • Orbital Railway Network —DPR of the Ballabgarh- Palwal Metro Line
  • Skill University at Dudhola in Palwal
  • New building of railway station at Faridabad and upgrade of Ballabgarh and Palwal stations
  • 2 railway overbridges in Palwal
  • Elevated flyover in Palwal city
  • Launch of Faridabad- Noida Ghaziabad Expressway (FNG)
  • Launch of Faridabad- Jewar airport Greenfield Expressway
  • Bridge over Yamuna river at Manjhawali to connect Faridabad with Noida
  • Access point for Delhi- Mumbai Expressway near Mandkola village
  • DPR of the state-level convention centre in Sector-78
  • Launch of two new bus stand projects in Faridabad
  • Indoor stadium in Sector-31
  • New buildings of colleges and government schools

Report Card

  • MP: Krishan Pal Gurjar
  • Attendance in Lok Sabha: 100%
  • Replies to queries: 100%
  • MPLADS Fund received: Rs 17.5 cr
  • Fund utilisation: 100%

Worked with dedication

I have worked with dedication to ensure launching or completion of an unprecedented number of projects which surpasses all the records of any parliamentarian so far. — Krishan Pal Gurjar, MP

Fake claims

The claims of ushering a new era of development here are fake and hollow due to poor state of basic amenities and rise in unemployment. The funds had been used for event management only. — Karan Singh Dalal, Congress ticket aspirant

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

2
Punjab

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

3
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

4
Patiala

Gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 crore seized from private vehicle in Patiala

5
India

BJP got Rs 6,987 crore through poll bonds; Future Gaming top donor for DMK

6
India

Gujarat govt taking strict action against perpetrators: MEA on attacks on foreign students

7
Uttar Pradesh

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested in Noida snake venom case, sent to judicial custody

8
India

Arunachal Pradesh 'inherent part of China's territory', claims Chinese military

9
Delhi

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

10
Haryana

Action for violating model code in Lok Sabha polls within 100 minutes, says Haryana chief electoral officer

Don't Miss

View All
In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

Top News

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

Regional growth key to national progress: PM

Regional growth key to national progress: PM Narendra Modi

Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul

Narendra Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul Gandhi

Marks yatra finale | INDIA bloc show of strength at Mumbai r...

Centre firefights as foreign pupils offering namaz attacked at Gujarat varsity hostel

Centre firefights as foreign pupils offering namaz attacked at Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad

Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly vote count on June 2

Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly vote count on June 2


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Customs seize 2 gold bars worth Rs 31.6 lakh at Amritsar airport

Panthic gathering at Heritage Street demands shifting of Dibrugarh jail detainees

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

Admn prepared for smooth conduct of polls: Tarn Taran DC

Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

The Tribune Lifestyle Awards 2024 recognise tricity’s entrepreneurs

Chandigarh: BJP launches ‘My Booth is Strongest’ campaign

Mohali villagers flag illegal mining

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Flying squads to curb voter intimidation

AAP slams BJP over ED summons before court verdict

Fans benefit from extended Metro timings

New Delhi: Capital records Min temp 11.9°C

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Over 15.90 lakh voters to exercise their franchise in Hoshiarpur constituency

Water-guzzling spring maize worries agriculture experts

5 commercial properties sealed in Jalandhar

Cops crack down on hookah bars

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Take approval for political ads on electronic, social media, parties told

Special camps: Police dispose of 2,752 complaints

Day after FIR against MP, residents again oppose carcass plant

Open House What needs to be done to check major sewerage-related lapses on part of civic authorities?

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib Administration takes steps to ensure fair poll

National workshop concludes at Punjabi University

Biker killed