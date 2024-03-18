Constituency Watch - Faridabad: Gurjar looks for hat-trick, thanks to Modi’s image

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 17

Being a Minister of State in the Modi Cabinet for the past 10 years and having represented the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency consecutively for two terms have raised the hopes of the present incumbent, Krishan Pal Gurjar, of scoring a hat-trick from this segment.

However, the Opposition parties which are yet to announce their candidates are hoping that the anti-incumbency factor would help them give a tough fight in one of the most populated constituencies in the state.

Gurjar is looking to equal the achievement of Ram Chander Bainda of the same party who had got elected on BJP ticket for three consecutive terms between 1996 and 1999, say political analysts.

Though Avtar Singh Bhadana, representing the Congress, had also been three-time MP from here, his terms had not been consecutive.

While Gurjar got elected for the first time in 2014, he toppled his main rival by a record margin of over 6.5 lakh votes in 2019. This earned him not only a berth in the Union Cabinet again, but also the image of a towering leader.

Gurjar has never failed to pay accolades to the leadership of the PM in almost all the speeches in his tenure.

The inauguration and laying of foundation stone of the majority of development projects by him in all the nine Assembly segments of the constituency reflect his dominance in the region, said an activist of the ruling party.

The announcement of his candidature in the first list of the state has added to his confidence, it is added.

Gurjar claims that he has pushed or got launched several projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore in the constituency covering all sectors.

“This industrial hub is still struggling with the stigma of being one of the most-polluted cities of the country,” says AK Gaur, a resident. He says no major change has happened so far despite the culmination of the Smart City project. The lack of basic amenities and clean air is still an issue of concern, he adds.

The alliance of Congress and AAP is expected to produce a surprising result this time due to anti-incumbency wave generated in the wake of the failure of the ruling party to come up to the expectations of the people, says Neeraj Sharma, the Congress MLA here.

Development works at a glance

Ongoing project of the Delhi- Vadodara Mumbai Expressway in Faridabad

Orbital Railway Network —DPR of the Ballabgarh- Palwal Metro Line

Skill University at Dudhola in Palwal

New building of railway station at Faridabad and upgrade of Ballabgarh and Palwal stations

2 railway overbridges in Palwal

Elevated flyover in Palwal city

Launch of Faridabad- Noida Ghaziabad Expressway (FNG)

Launch of Faridabad- Jewar airport Greenfield Expressway

Bridge over Yamuna river at Manjhawali to connect Faridabad with Noida

Access point for Delhi- Mumbai Expressway near Mandkola village

DPR of the state-level convention centre in Sector-78

Launch of two new bus stand projects in Faridabad

Indoor stadium in Sector-31

New buildings of colleges and government schools

Report Card

MP: Krishan Pal Gurjar

Attendance in Lok Sabha: 100%

Replies to queries: 100%

MPLADS Fund received: Rs 17.5 cr

Fund utilisation: 100%

Worked with dedication I have worked with dedication to ensure launching or completion of an unprecedented number of projects which surpasses all the records of any parliamentarian so far. — Krishan Pal Gurjar, MP Fake claims The claims of ushering a new era of development here are fake and hollow due to poor state of basic amenities and rise in unemployment. The funds had been used for event management only. — Karan Singh Dalal, Congress ticket aspirant

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad #Lok Sabha