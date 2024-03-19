Constituency Watch - Karnal: Karnal residents await shifting of toll plazas

Parveen Arora
Karnal, March 18
Even though residents of the Karnal parliamentary constituency, comprising Karnal and Panipat districts, sent Sanjay Bhatia to Parliament with a huge margin of 6.56 lakh votes, they have not been able to get rid of toll plazas on National Highway-44.
Among the pressing issues, shifting of the Bastara and Panipat toll plazas on NH-44 was a major issue, but even after five years of his tenure, the issue remains, causing disappointment among people.
As per political analysts, the shifting of toll plazas will be among the key issues in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Riding on Modi wave, the BJP had retained the Karnal seat in 2014 as Bhatia defeated his nearest rival, former Speaker and
Congress candidate Kuldeep Sharma.
Residents said after the record margin victory, they were hopeful of some big projects for Karnal and Panipat districts. The MP had assured to get the toll plazas shifted and he had raised the issue in Parliament, but nothing came of it.
The locals also said they had been waiting for the stoppage of some major trains, which also remained unaddressed. “We were hopeful that the MP would bring major projects in the area for creating jobs, but he remained active as BJP leader in other states and could not give full time to his constituency,” claimed Puneet Kumar, a resident.
They also alleged that the MP had promised to hold weekly “khula darbar” at the Mini Secretariat, for which an office was opened, but it could not be continued for a long time. “Despite assurances, the darbar could not be continued,” said Sachin Sharma, another resident.
Development works at a glance
- Construction of 152-D National Highway, Assandh
- Construction of six-laning of NH-44 from Panipat to Delhi
- Proposal of expansion of rapid rail transport system to Karnal
- Expansion of Panipat refinery
- Widening of national highway near Haryana Police Academy Madhuban
- For safety of two-wheelers, nearly 9K helmets distributed
- For garbage collection, e-rickshaws and rehris distributed in 240 villages
- Private amendment Bill raised regarding amendment to Waqf board
- Survey of Karnal-Yamunanagar railway line via Indri
Report Card
- MP: Sanjay Bhatia (BJP)
- Attendance in Lok Sabha: 80%
- Questions raised: 194
- MPLADS fund utilisation: Rs 22 cr
Essential for road infra
I have raised key issues pertaining to public. I regularly visit my constituency to listen to grievances of people. Several development projects have been started, including healthcare facilities and educational institutions. Toll is required for road development. — Sanjay Bhatia, MP
Absent from constituency
Bhatia remained absent from the constituency and failed to raise the issues of the general public in Parliament. He could not bring major projects for Karnal and Panipat districts. Anti-incumbency will help the Congress win the elections. — Kuldeep Sharma, former speaker
