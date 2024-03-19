Constituency Watch - Karnal: Karnal residents await shifting of toll plazas

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 18

Even though residents of the Karnal parliamentary constituency, comprising Karnal and Panipat districts, sent Sanjay Bhatia to Parliament with a huge margin of 6.56 lakh votes, they have not been able to get rid of toll plazas on National Highway-44.

Among the pressing issues, shifting of the Bastara and Panipat toll plazas on NH-44 was a major issue, but even after five years of his tenure, the issue remains, causing disappointment among people.

As per political analysts, the shifting of toll plazas will be among the key issues in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Riding on Modi wave, the BJP had retained the Karnal seat in 2014 as Bhatia defeated his nearest rival, former Speaker and

Congress candidate Kuldeep Sharma.

Residents said after the record margin victory, they were hopeful of some big projects for Karnal and Panipat districts. The MP had assured to get the toll plazas shifted and he had raised the issue in Parliament, but nothing came of it.

The locals also said they had been waiting for the stoppage of some major trains, which also remained unaddressed. “We were hopeful that the MP would bring major projects in the area for creating jobs, but he remained active as BJP leader in other states and could not give full time to his constituency,” claimed Puneet Kumar, a resident.

They also alleged that the MP had promised to hold weekly “khula darbar” at the Mini Secretariat, for which an office was opened, but it could not be continued for a long time. “Despite assurances, the darbar could not be continued,” said Sachin Sharma, another resident.

Development works at a glance

Construction of 152-D National Highway, Assandh

Construction of six-laning of NH-44 from Panipat to Delhi

Proposal of expansion of rapid rail transport system to Karnal

Expansion of Panipat refinery

Widening of national highway near Haryana Police Academy Madhuban

For safety of two-wheelers, nearly 9K helmets distributed

For garbage collection, e-rickshaws and rehris distributed in 240 villages

Private amendment Bill raised regarding amendment to Waqf board

Survey of Karnal-Yamunanagar railway line via Indri

Report Card

MP: Sanjay Bhatia (BJP)

Attendance in Lok Sabha: 80%

Questions raised: 194

MPLADS fund utilisation: Rs 22 cr

Essential for road infra I have raised key issues pertaining to public. I regularly visit my constituency to listen to grievances of people. Several development projects have been started, including healthcare facilities and educational institutions. Toll is required for road development. — Sanjay Bhatia, MP Absent from constituency Bhatia remained absent from the constituency and failed to raise the issues of the general public in Parliament. He could not bring major projects for Karnal and Panipat districts. Anti-incumbency will help the Congress win the elections. — Kuldeep Sharma, former speaker

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Panipat