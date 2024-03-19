 Constituency Watch - Karnal: Karnal residents await shifting of toll plazas : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Constituency Watch - Karnal: Karnal residents await shifting of toll plazas

Constituency Watch - Karnal: Karnal residents await shifting of toll plazas

Constituency Watch - Karnal: Karnal residents await shifting of toll plazas


Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 18

Even though residents of the Karnal parliamentary constituency, comprising Karnal and Panipat districts, sent Sanjay Bhatia to Parliament with a huge margin of 6.56 lakh votes, they have not been able to get rid of toll plazas on National Highway-44.

Among the pressing issues, shifting of the Bastara and Panipat toll plazas on NH-44 was a major issue, but even after five years of his tenure, the issue remains, causing disappointment among people.

As per political analysts, the shifting of toll plazas will be among the key issues in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Riding on Modi wave, the BJP had retained the Karnal seat in 2014 as Bhatia defeated his nearest rival, former Speaker and

Congress candidate Kuldeep Sharma.

Residents said after the record margin victory, they were hopeful of some big projects for Karnal and Panipat districts. The MP had assured to get the toll plazas shifted and he had raised the issue in Parliament, but nothing came of it.

The locals also said they had been waiting for the stoppage of some major trains, which also remained unaddressed. “We were hopeful that the MP would bring major projects in the area for creating jobs, but he remained active as BJP leader in other states and could not give full time to his constituency,” claimed Puneet Kumar, a resident.

They also alleged that the MP had promised to hold weekly “khula darbar” at the Mini Secretariat, for which an office was opened, but it could not be continued for a long time. “Despite assurances, the darbar could not be continued,” said Sachin Sharma, another resident.

Development works at a glance

  • Construction of 152-D National Highway, Assandh
  • Construction of six-laning of NH-44 from Panipat to Delhi
  • Proposal of expansion of rapid rail transport system to Karnal
  • Expansion of Panipat refinery
  • Widening of national highway near Haryana Police Academy Madhuban
  • For safety of two-wheelers, nearly 9K helmets distributed
  • For garbage collection, e-rickshaws and rehris distributed in 240 villages
  • Private amendment Bill raised regarding amendment to Waqf board
  • Survey of Karnal-Yamunanagar railway line via Indri

Report Card

  • MP: Sanjay Bhatia (BJP)
  • Attendance in Lok Sabha: 80%
  • Questions raised: 194
  • MPLADS fund utilisation: Rs 22 cr

Essential for road infra

I have raised key issues pertaining to public. I regularly visit my constituency to listen to grievances of people. Several development projects have been started, including healthcare facilities and educational institutions. Toll is required for road development. — Sanjay Bhatia, MP

Absent from constituency

Bhatia remained absent from the constituency and failed to raise the issues of the general public in Parliament. He could not bring major projects for Karnal and Panipat districts. Anti-incumbency will help the Congress win the elections. — Kuldeep Sharma, former speaker

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Panipat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in 6 states, West Bengal DGP

2
Punjab

Day after he killed CIA constable, gangster Rana Mansoorpuria dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

3
Punjab

Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab on Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s petition against special court order

4
Trending

Dara Singh’s son Vindu recalls his interfaith marriage with ex-wife and Tabu’s sister, Farah Naaz and the advice by his father

5
Punjab

‘Apple of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s eye, Raghav Chadha’s absence at this juncture is forced political detachment…,’ says BJP President Sunil Jakhar

6
India

Disclose all ‘conceivable’ details of electoral bonds, Supreme Court orders SBI

7
Himachal

Supreme Court refuses to stay Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker order disqualifying rebel Congress MLAs

8
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

9
India

NDA announces Bihar seat-sharing pact: BJP to contest 17, JD(U) 16, Chirag's LJP 5

10
Punjab

SAD calls core committee meet amid game of nerves with BJP on pact

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu

The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...

H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22

H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22

Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...

Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide

Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide

Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...

Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s cabinet to take oath today

Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s Cabinet to take oath today

Saini was sworn in as chief minister on March 12 along with ...


Cities

View All

Man shot at, injured; 1 suspect arrested in in Amritsar, another absconding

Man shot at, injured; 1 suspect arrested in in Amritsar, another absconding

Amritsar MC clerk dies in road mishap

Blind murder case of AAP leader solved; one held, three on run

500 gm heroin seized in Attari; two nabbed

3 booked for duping man of Rs 34.22 lakh on pretext of sending daughter, son-in-law abroad

E-buses: Chandigarh saves on diesel worth Rs 17 crore in two years

E-buses: Chandigarh saves on diesel worth Rs 17 crore in two years

New Mullanpur stadium all geared up for IPL tie

INDIA VOTES 2024: Chandigarh MC chief writes to parties on use of community centres

INDIA VOTES 2024: Viksit Bharat Sampark WhatsApp messages poll code violation: RO

INDIA VOTES 2024: Voters can enrol till May 5 in Mohali

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP candidates unveil 100-day roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP candidates unveil 100-day roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

BJP Yuva Morcha leaders join AAP

What did you do for Delhi, AAP leader asks BJP MPs

Elderly women voters outnumber male counterparts

Sachdeva flays CM for skipping ED hearing

Garbage lifting begins after 9 days

Garbage lifting begins after 9 days

Over 4.93 lakh voters to cast ballot in Nawanshahr

Vegetable, fruit vendors protest proposed rent hike

Follow model code of conduct strictly, DC asks political parties

Speculation rife as SAD MLA from Banga meets Punjab CM

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

4-year-old child of migrant family raped, murdered

Nine-year-old boy dies after hit by train, narrow escape for 2 children

Poll code violation: CM’s pictures still intact at AAC near Chand Cinema

Woman, paramour held for killing spouse

Govt schoolteachers to hold strike on March 21

Govt schoolteachers to hold strike on March 21

Awareness rally on save girl child

RGNUL organises one-day seminar on senior citizens

Educational trip to IISER Mohali

Subhash Sood likely to join AAP