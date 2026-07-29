Constitutional dignity must be maintained in public discourse: Haryana Women Commission Vice-Chairperson

Responding to actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s recent “Generation Gutter” remarks allegedly for Gen Z protesters, Haryana State Women Commission Vice-Chairperson Meena Parmar on Wednesday said no one should use Unconstitutional language.

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“No one should use such language. If any expression is not in keeping with the spirit of the Constitution, then I believe it has no place in a civilised society,” she said while interacting with media persons at District Civil Hospital.

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Parmar was in the city to inspect District Jail, District Civil Hospital, One Stop Centre and Women Police Station. During her visit to the Civil Hospital, she interacted with women patients and reviewed the facilities being provided to them.

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She said respect should be extended equally to both women and men. “Whether such words are used by a woman or a man, it is equally wrong. Every person deserves dignity and respect. If someone has made a mistake, it should be pointed out in a respectful manner. Such derogatory words have no place in our society,” she added.

About her visit, she said the patients expressed satisfaction with the functioning of doctors and the healthcare facilities made available by the state government. Appreciating the hospital’s Pink OPD, she said it was a significant initiative as it enables women to access consultation and treatment for various health issues under one roof.

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However, she expressed concern over the sanitation arrangements in the hospital and said cleanliness which requires immediate attention. “The cleanliness system in the hospital requires improvement, and the authorities should take necessary steps to ensure better hygiene,” she said.

“The purpose of her visit was to assess whether women were receiving the benefits of various welfare initiatives being implemented by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini,” she added.

At the District Jail, she interacted with women inmates to understand their concerns and sought information about the facilities being provided to them, including healthcare services, counselling and rehabilitation programmes aimed at helping them reintegrate into society after their release.

She inspected the jail’s video conferencing room, kitchen for women inmates, fashion studio, beauty parlour, crèche, cosmetology classroom, barracks and toilets. Parmar also visited the jail library, appreciated its well-maintained collection of books and said that reading religious, spiritual and other informative literature could help inmates reconnect with society and lead more meaningful lives after their release.

Parmar later visited the One Stop Centre and reviewed its functioning. She also spoke over the phone with women who had previously stayed at the centre to obtain feedback on the support and services provided to them. At the Women Police Station, she reviewed the handling of cases related to domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes against women.