Constructing roads not real progress, says social activist

Rohtak, June 4

Social activist and environmentalist Medha Patkar has said constructing flyovers and highways alone wasn’t real development. “The nation can be strengthened and developed only by ensuring permanent livelihood to people.”

Patkar was here on Saturday to address a memorial lecture organised in the memory of writer late Prof DR Choudhary.

“To ensure development in real sense, it is imperative to challenge the ongoing bankrupt concept of development and move towards radical change by mobilising millions of toiling masses. Fertiliser, seeds, pesticides etc are already controlled by the corporate sector and now even the Food Corporation of India has hired silos built by Adani to store foodgrain,” she added.

Speaking about the farm movement against the three laws, Medha said the essence of the 13-month agitation was actually to save the lands of millions of poor farmers from being taken over by the corporate sector. “Despite the withdrawal of the farm laws, the government was blindly pursuing pro-corporate bankrupt policies from backdoor.”

“Around 3,000 kids are daily losing their lives due to hunger but millions are going into the pocket of private corporates. Educationists, social activists, ex-bureaucrats, women activists, students and others will have to play an important role in the given challenging scenario prevailing in the country,” she said.

Meanwhile, a book titled ‘Bahujan tales from Narmada valley’ was released on the occasion.