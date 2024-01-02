Construction halted at 9 sites in Faridabad over GRAP violations

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 1

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has issued orders halting construction work at nine sites in the city found to be violating norms imposed under the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) Stage III. The violators face a penalty of up to Rs 50 lakh, according to the department officials.

The violations have been detected in the Industrial Model Township (IMT) of Sector 69 here, where construction work had been going on in contravention of the ban imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) under GRAP Stage III, revealed HSPCB sources.

“While a show-cause notice has been issued to the offenders, construction work at the sites has been stopped indefinitely as per the norms,” said an official. He said the violations may invite a penalty ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 50 lakh, depending upon the size and space of the units where construction work had been going on.

“The violations were detected during routine checking in the IMT area in the past 48 hours,” said Ujjawal Dagar, a senior official of the department.

He said construction work is not allowed under the current stage of the GRAP. Besides, sites where violations were detected were not even registered on the Dust portal of the CPCB, which he said was also a violation of the current pollution norms imposed in the city and the NCR. He said the drive against such violations would continue as per the rules.

It is revealed that about 140 construction sites in the district are currently registered on the portal.

Meanwhile in another drive, the board officials disconnected the power supply connections of 15 dyeing units that were being run in an illegal manner in some of the colonies in the past week.

The areas where such units were found included Basantpur, Aitmadpur, Dheeraj Nagar, Palwali, Surya Vihar and Mawai villages all located in the Neharpar area of the district. It is claimed that 50 to 60 units are still operating illegally.

