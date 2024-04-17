Construction halted in green belt after High Court order

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 16

After receiving directives from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the district administration has halted all construction work in the green belt of areas in the district. Deputy Commissioner RK Singh has confirmed the implementation of the court orders.

The court had issued notices to the government, district administration, MLA Gopal Kanda, and others regarding encroachments on green belts in the city. Allegations suggest that certain politicians, including Kanda, Gokul Setia, and Manish Singla, supported these encroachments. The court ordered a halt to further construction, emphasising that even religious institutions were not exempt. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 27.

A resident of Agrasen Colony, Sirsa, Kartar Singh, filed a PIL (public interest litigation) petition, highlighting the endangerment of green belts intended for oxygen generation and public use.

Many individuals, including political figures, have been accused of aiding encroachers. He said despite numerous representations, encroachments persisted, with temporary tents evolving into permanent structures under the guise of social or religious work.

The Deputy Commissioner has assured, "Currently, no construction is underway in the green belt, and we are closely monitoring the situation. The orders of the court will be implemented."

