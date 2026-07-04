Construction of India’s 1st AYUSH University’s permanent campus to begin soon

The long-awaited construction work of the permanent campus of Shri Krishna AYUSH University, India’s first AYUSH University, is set to begin soon.

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As per the university, the Haryana government has awarded the Rs 465-crore first-phase construction contract to a firm. The construction agency has already inspected the site and a detailed site survey will begin on Monday. The company will get two-and-a-half years to complete the first phase.

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The university spokesperson said, “The construction of the permanent campus marks a significant milestone in the university’s journey. The site survey will commence on Monday. Construction work will begin after the required environmental clearances and approvals are obtained.”

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The first phase will include construction of the Vice-Chancellor’s Office, Registrar’s Office, Administrative Block, Examination Branch, Central Library, Modern Auditorium, Ayurvedic Hospital, Yoga and Naturopathy Hospital, Ayurvedic Postgraduate College, Research and Innovation Centre, University Market, Power House, hostels for PG and PhD scholars, Dining Hall, residences for the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar, staff quarters, Solid Waste Management System, furniture, and other essential infrastructure.

University Registrar Dr Krishan Kant Gupta said that the permanent campus will give a new identity to the university and accelerate its overall development. Modern academic buildings, hospitals, research laboratories, hostels and other facilities within a single campus will create a better learning environment for students. The project, he said, will play a vital role in strengthening AYUSH education, research and healthcare, making the university a leading institution in the country.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof (Vaidya) Kartar Singh Dhiman said that the construction of the permanent campus is one of the most important milestones in the history of the university. The institution has been striving for years to provide students, researchers and faculty members with world-class academic, healthcare and research facilities. The new campus will emerge as a centre of excellence for AYUSH education, research, clinical services, and innovation, attracting students and researchers from across India and abroad. It will be a green campus with water harvesting and solar power system.

“The project will be completed in three phases. The total cost of the projects is about Rs 1,300 crore. In the second phase, homeopathy institute and hospital, residential and sports complexes will be constructed, while in the third phase, the Siddha and Unani institutes, hospital, pharmacy, some residential complexes, and a guest house will be built,” he added.

As per the university, in 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the establishment of India’s first AYUSH University on nearly 100 acres of land at Fatehpur village in Kurukshetra. Subsequently, Shri Krishna Government Ayurvedic College was upgraded into Shri Krishna AYUSH University. Since then, the university has been functioning from the existing college campus.