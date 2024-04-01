Construction of new bridge near Pipli in final stage

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 31

With the construction work of a major bridge on Sarasvati River near Pipli on the Delhi-Ambala National Highway entering its last phase, commuters travelling on the NH-44 are expected to get relief from traffic snarls.

As the old two-lane bridge, which was in a dilapidated condition, was demolished, a new three-lane bridge is being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) here at a cost of Rs 5.4 crore. Due to the construction work, the vehicles use the service lane.

An NHAI official said the old brick foundation bridge on this section of the NH-44 was constructed when it was a two-lane highway and over the years, the condition of the bridge had started getting worse. The highway witnessed a surge in the number of vehicles and keeping the safety of commuters in mind, the bridge was closed to traffic in 2021. Thereafter, the traffic was diverted to the three-lane service road, which was constructed on both sides of the highway in 2019. The construction work of the new bridge began in 2022.

According to the official, the bridge, expected to be opened to traffic within two months, will help the NHAI improve the geometric structure of the highway. The NHAI has also started re-constructing two minor bridges near Dhantauri village in Shahabad. The two new bridges of six-lane each will come up in place of the two-lane each existing minor bridges.

Both minor bridges were identified as bottlenecks on the NH-44 and considered accident-prone areas. They are located at a distance of nearly 1 km towards Ambala.

A senior NHAI official said, “The old bridge near Pipli was in a dilapidated condition, following which the NHAI decided to get the new bridge constructed. The girder will be installed in the coming week and the major bridge will be opened to commuters within two months.”

