Construction sites top hideout for ‘infiltrators’ in Gurugram: Probe

Construction sites, labour hubs and illegal settlements along expressways have emerged as preferred hideouts for illegal infiltrators in Gurugram, with police investigations into 13 Bangladeshi nationals, who were detained earlier this week, revealing a much larger network operating across Gurugram and Delhi-NCR.

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According to police sources, the 13 Bangladeshi nationals, currently lodged at a detention centre (pending deportation proceedings), disclosed during interrogation that more than 100 other illegal immigrants may be living in Gurugram and adjoining areas in the NCR. Based on their inputs, Crime Branch teams have launched a large-scale screening and verification drive at multiple locations identified by the detainees.

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Investigators said the detainees revealed that agents charged around Rs 15,000 per person to facilitate illegal crossings from Bangladesh into India. The police are now trying to identify the local handlers who allegedly arranged jobs, accommodation and documents for the infiltrators.

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The probe has also expanded into the digital domain. Cyber experts examining mobile phones recovered from the detainees reportedly found multiple WhatsApp groups and chat networks used to coordinate illegal entry, movement and settlement in different parts of the country. Call detail records (CDRs), social media activity and GPS location history are being analysed to identify associates and locations where the suspects stayed during the past several months.

According to police officials, several locals of Gurugram and Delhi-NCR are under scrutiny for allegedly helping infiltrators secure work and rental accommodation. Investigations have identified more than 100 “hotspots” across Gurugram where illegal immigrants are likely to be hiding. These include large construction sites, labour chowks, unauthorised settlements and vacant plots on the city’s outskirts and clusters located along major expressways. Officials said construction projects, including high-rise residential developments and infrastructure works that employ a large numbers of migrant workers were particularly vulnerable.

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Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said resident welfare associations (RWAs), society managements and landlords have been urged to ensure police verification of all tenants and domestic or contractual workers. Residents have also been asked to immediately report any suspicious activity.

The authorities have intensified day-and-night verification drives across identified hotspots and police teams are conducting citizenship checks.