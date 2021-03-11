Construction waste strewn across Gurugram

No agency to lift debris; environmentalists cry foul

Construction waste laying alongside the Delhi -Jaipur Expressway in Gurugram. Tribune photo: S Chandan

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 7

Having been lauded by NITI Aayog in 2020 for its commendable work in collection and disposal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, Gurugram is back to square one.

Meeting soon

We are working on resolving the issue. I have a meeting in this regard on Tuesday and will work out an arrangement to ensure that citizens’ complaints are dealt with. — Mukesh Ahuja, MCG Commissioner

Killing flora & fauna

Things had started to improve in the lockdown and even in 2021 as the Aravallis were being cleaned and there was no illegal dumping of C&D waste. But now, the Aravallis are a big dump yard and it is killing flora & fauna. Jatinder Bhadana, Environmentalist, Aravalli Bachao Group

The city is once again an urban mess with construction and demolition waste being strewn across green belts, outside houses, roundabouts and the Aravallis with no respite in sight.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar had raised the issue in the Grievance Committee meeting in April and Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, (MCG) had promised a resolution but nothing much has been done till date.

With 5,000 construction projects under way, including house constructions or renovations, almost 2,500 tonnes of fresh C&D waste is dumped on the roadside every day, according to MCG officials.

Ironically, the doorstep collection and disposal model which won laurels in the past two years has collapsed, leaving residents high and dry.

The contractor responsible for lifting and penalisation was stopped from working after an inquiry was marked against him in 2021 and his contract ended in March.

As a stop-gap arrangement, a four-member panel was formed on March 23. It proposed that either the same private firm processing the C&D waste should collect the waste or another private firm be given the work for a short span. However, despite the committee’s recommendations, no arrangement was made.

Suman Dahiya, a resident of Sector 17-B, said, “Two major constructions are going on in my street and they have dumped their construction material on the green belt and debris in an empty plot. We had complained in 2021 and within 15 minutes, a team had reached the spot, fined them and made them put green curtains.

“But now for the past month, I have been approaching the MCG but to no avail. I have been told that they do not pick up debris from sites this way,” said Suman.

This is not a lone case but after an inquiry was initiated against contractor Pragati, doorstep waste collection has completely stopped for all projects.

This has also virtually stopped the penalisation exercise, making the city a playground for the illegal dumping mafia. Unauthorised vehicles are out and about dumping waste across the city and the Aravallis.

“Things had started to improve in the lockdown and even in 2021 as the Aravallis were being cleaned and there was no illegal dumping of C&D waste. But now, the Aravallis are a big dump yard and the dumping is killing flora and fauna along with the soil. We have been sharing images of it with the government for long, but to no use,” said environmentalist Jatinder Bhadana of Aravalli Bachao group.

A senior MCG official said, “We had an arrangement where one contractor, Pragati, collected waste and another, ILFS, treated it. But some allegation was made against Pragati by an RTI activist and inquiry was marked against it. It was stopped from working and now, their contract has ended. We have no agency to lift the debris.”

While it has no way to get the waste lifted, the MCG is out to catch the culprits. In a recent meeting, it was decided to get in touch with GMDA and the police to use their CCTV footage to identify the illegal C&D waste dumpers, especially on Gurugram-Faridabad road.

