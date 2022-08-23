Construction work at Karnal women colleges at snail's pace

Classes being run from temporary buildings I Several deadlines missed

An under-construction building of the Government College for Women in Bastara village. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 22

The construction work at four government colleges for women has been hanging fire for the past several months, forcing the authorities to run the classes from temporary buildings. Surprisingly, several deadlines have elapsed and still the work is not yet complete.

With an aim to provide higher education in rural areas to girls, the state government had planned to open women colleges within a radius of every 20km in the state.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced seven colleges in the district, including one co-ed in Assandh, while five women colleges in Dadupur, Padha, Taraori, Bastali, and Bastara. Now, a new co-education college has been announced in Nigdhu village.

The work of Government College, Padha, was started in September 2019 and was to be completed in 21 months (by July 2021) and later the deadline was extended to May 31, 2024. Officials claimed that around 45 per cent work had been completed so far. At present, the classes are being run from a temporary building.

The construction work of Government College, Bastali, is running at a snail’s pace as only less than 40 per cent work has been completed even after its deadline was missed. The work was started on September 9, 2019, and was to be completed by June 8, 2021, but still a lot of work is pending. Now, the deadline has been extended to August 30, 2024, said sources. The classes are being conducted from a government school building. The construction of Government College for Women in Bastara village is still pending an year after the completion of the actual deadline, which was June 2021. As per the authorities around 67 per cent work has been completed and now the fresh deadline has been extended to May 2023. Dr Piyush Kumar, Principal, Bastara college, said, “The construction firm had stopped the work. We are conducting classes from ITI building and now we have been asked to vacate the building. The project of Government Girls College in Taraori was started in September 18, 2017, and it was to be completed on June 17, 2019. Three year after the completion of the first deadline, which was June 17, 2019, around 85 per cent work has been completed. The classes of the college are being run from a building in Nilokheri. The work of Jaisinghpura college has been completed, but still high-tension power transmission lines are crossing over the campus, due to which classes have not been started here so far. The building of Jundla college in Dadupur village has been completed, but still the classes are running from a government school in Jundla. Newly announced Government College in Nigdhu has been made operational from a temporary building. The building of Jundla college developed cracks, raising question on the quality of work. Rishi Sachdeva, XEN PWD B&R, said he had told agencies to complete the work soon.

Told to vacate building

The construction firm has stopped the work. We are conducting classes from the ITI building and now, we have been asked to vacate it. At present, our building is not complete. In such circumstances, we have no option to shift around 600 girl students from here. — Dr Piyush Kumar, principal, Bastara college

Flaws to be probed

I have directed the PWD B&R to complete the work. There are some issues in a couple of colleges, which are being taken up with the higher authorities. I will get the flaws in construction probed. — Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’
Trending

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding
Trending

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding

Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway
Trending

Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway

Will need more than Lord Krishna to win, British envoy takes pot shot at Manchester United
Sports

Will need more than Lord Krishna to win, British envoy takes potshots at Manchester United

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot
Nation

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot

Anti-begging rally held