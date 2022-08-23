Construction work at Karnal women colleges at snail's pace

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 22

The construction work at four government colleges for women has been hanging fire for the past several months, forcing the authorities to run the classes from temporary buildings. Surprisingly, several deadlines have elapsed and still the work is not yet complete.

With an aim to provide higher education in rural areas to girls, the state government had planned to open women colleges within a radius of every 20km in the state.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced seven colleges in the district, including one co-ed in Assandh, while five women colleges in Dadupur, Padha, Taraori, Bastali, and Bastara. Now, a new co-education college has been announced in Nigdhu village.

The work of Government College, Padha, was started in September 2019 and was to be completed in 21 months (by July 2021) and later the deadline was extended to May 31, 2024. Officials claimed that around 45 per cent work had been completed so far. At present, the classes are being run from a temporary building.

The construction work of Government College, Bastali, is running at a snail’s pace as only less than 40 per cent work has been completed even after its deadline was missed. The work was started on September 9, 2019, and was to be completed by June 8, 2021, but still a lot of work is pending. Now, the deadline has been extended to August 30, 2024, said sources. The classes are being conducted from a government school building. The construction of Government College for Women in Bastara village is still pending an year after the completion of the actual deadline, which was June 2021. As per the authorities around 67 per cent work has been completed and now the fresh deadline has been extended to May 2023. Dr Piyush Kumar, Principal, Bastara college, said, “The construction firm had stopped the work. We are conducting classes from ITI building and now we have been asked to vacate the building. The project of Government Girls College in Taraori was started in September 18, 2017, and it was to be completed on June 17, 2019. Three year after the completion of the first deadline, which was June 17, 2019, around 85 per cent work has been completed. The classes of the college are being run from a building in Nilokheri. The work of Jaisinghpura college has been completed, but still high-tension power transmission lines are crossing over the campus, due to which classes have not been started here so far. The building of Jundla college in Dadupur village has been completed, but still the classes are running from a government school in Jundla. Newly announced Government College in Nigdhu has been made operational from a temporary building. The building of Jundla college developed cracks, raising question on the quality of work. Rishi Sachdeva, XEN PWD B&R, said he had told agencies to complete the work soon.

