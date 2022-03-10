Construction work samples to be tested at Karnal Municipal Corporation lab only

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 9

Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Naresh Narwal has constituted a quality monitoring committee to ensure the quality of development work carried out. Besides, he also directed the officials to get the quality of development work tested only in the lab of the KMC. No sample will be sent to other labs. Earlier, the samples were sent to NIT Kurukshetra and other institutes for quality test.

“After reviewing the work of some projects, a quality monitoring committee has been constituted which will check the quality of development work,” said Naresh Narwal. “I have also asked the officials to get the samples tested in the lab of the KMC. Strength of the paver blocks will also be tested in this lab,” said the Commissioner, adding testing in the presence of monitoring committee will help in ensuring the quality of the development work done. “A couple of days ago, I checked the ongoing work where the quality was not up to the mark,” said the Commissioner.