Consultancy biz allowed in residential buildings

Chandigarh, September 2

There is no restriction on the use of residential buildings for ‘non-nuisance’ professional consultancy services such as doctors, lawyers, tax consultants, architects and property consultants.

The owners of the residential buildings can use their premises up to 25 per cent of the build-up area or up to 50 sq metres, whichever is less, for running these consultancies. However, prior permission of the competent authority must be obtained by the property owner after the payment of the prescribed fees.

These important clarifications have been made in a recent order by TL Satyaprakash, Director-General of the Town and Country Planning. In fact, Satyaprakash made it categorically clear that these provisions existed in the Haryana Building Code.

Besides the above consultancies, the order gave detailed list of the professionals allowed to work from the residential areas. These also included town planners, contractor consultants, ayurvedic and homoeopathic practitioners, psychiatrists, clinical psychologist and tourist guides.

In view of the ambiguity surrounding these instructions, the enforcement officers at the district levels, allegedly took action against the violations in the residential areas. While the general public is not aware of these instructions on the use of the residential premises, the violators are not made aware about these provisions by the field officers, Satyaprakash’s order noted.

“To address this issue, all the district town planners (DTPs) shall ensure that the general public is sensitised about the instructions, so that they could apply to the competent authority for prior permission in accordance with the Haryana Building Code,” the order added.