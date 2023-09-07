Consultations marred by infighting in Ambala Cantt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 6

Infighting and factionalism marred the meeting organised at Congress Bhawan in Ambala Cantonment today to take feedback from local leaders and workers as part of the party’s exercise to build its organisational setup.

AICC coordinator Shabir Khan Pathan reached Ambala to take feedback for the selection of district and block-level office-bearers, but local leaders and their supporters resorted to sloganeering. Supporters of Kumari Selja and Bhupinder Singh Hooda raised slogans in support of their leaders. The anti-Hooda camp raised slogans like “Baap-bete ki nahin chalegi” and alleged that they were dominating the affairs of the state unit.

Despite repeated requests by the coordinator to calm down and let him speak, the workers kept raising slogans and blowing whistles. The coordinator could not address the workers, even as several sitting and former MLAs were looking on helplessly.

Rohit Jain, former treasurer of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, said: “The workers wanted to express their resentment before the coordinator. We have passed a resolution and authorised Kumari Selja to make decisions regarding the district and have sent the request to the high command through the coordinator.”

Parvinder Singh, a local Congress leader, said: “Kumari Selja has been representing the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency and we just want that the decision regarding the appointments should be taken after consulting her.”

On the other hand, Himmat Singh, a local leader, said: “We will accept the decisions taken by state president Udai Bhan and former CM Hooda. A resolution has been submitted to the coordinator.”

Refusing to comment on sloganeering, Shabir Khan said they all were Congress workers and would work for the party.

#Ambala #Congress