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Home / Haryana / Consumer commission grants relief to farmer in crop insurance dispute

Consumer commission grants relief to farmer in crop insurance dispute

Insurer told to pay balance claim with interest for delay

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 10:28 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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A District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Reliance General Insurance to pay a farmer from Malapur village the balance crop insurance claim of Rs 25,477 after finding deficiency in service in settling his claim under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

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The complainant, Hansraj, told the Commission that he had insured his cotton crop under the scheme, but the crop suffered extensive damage due to heavy waterlogging during September and October 2022. He said he informed the authorities about the loss within the prescribed time, but no survey team visited his fields and his claim was not settled.

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According to the case records, the Punjab National Bank had deducted a premium of Rs 8,640 from the farmer’s Kisan Credit Card account to insure 1.92225 hectares of cotton with a sum insured of Rs 1,72,816.

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After the crop loss was reported, the Deputy Director, Agriculture, forwarded the farmer’s application to the insurance company without delay. However, the insurer failed to constitute a loss assessment team as required under the scheme’s guidelines.

During the proceedings, the insurance company informed the Commission that it had already paid Rs 1,30,057 to the farmer. The Commission, however, observed that the insurer had failed to explain how the loss assessment had been carried out and held that the complainant was entitled to compensation equal to 90 per cent of the insured amount. Since Rs 1,30,057 had already been paid, it directed the company to release the remaining Rs 25,477.

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Holding the insurer guilty of deficiency in service for failing to settle the claim within the prescribed period despite receiving information about the crop loss, the Commission also ordered payment of the balance amount with 9 per cent annual interest, a sum of Rs 8,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

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