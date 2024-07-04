Consumer panel orders realtor to pay Rs 1.27 lakh to Jagadhri resident

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 3

The Yamunanagar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) has directed a housing and construction company to pay Rs 1,27,942 to Jagadhri resident Narinder Pal Singh.

The amount includes Rs 35,470 (excess charged amount in lieu of VAT), security amount of Rs 27,472 against the head of club charges and Rs 65,000 as punitive damages.

The order was issued by DCDRC president Gulab Singh and members Jasvinder Singh and Sarvjeet Kaur.

The housing and construction company, having a branch office in Jagadhri had developed a residential colony here. The company had allotted a villa to Gurcharan Kaur, the complainant’s wife. However, she expired prior to the execution of the sale of the flat.

After her death, the outstanding payment was made by the complainant and apart from making payment of the flat’s sales price, he also deposited Rs 27,472 as club charges in 2015. He had also deposited VAT charges amounting to Rs 57,000. The complainant alleged that the opponent did not construct the club in the colony.

He submitted an application in 2023, requesting a refund of the club charges and excess amount charged, which had caused him mental agony, harassment and financial loss.

