DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Contaminated water accumulates at Bhiwani women college campus; students, staff irked

Contaminated water accumulates at Bhiwani women college campus; students, staff irked

Foul odour causing inconvenience

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 03:00 AM Feb 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Waste water has accumulated on the premises of Adarsh Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Bhiwani. Photo: Indervesh
Advertisement

The accumulation of contaminated water at Adarsh Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Bhiwani due to sewage overflow from adjoining areas has caused significant problems for students and staff for many days.

Advertisement

Parts of the college complex have been submerged in contaminated sewage water leading to severe inconvenience. It is learned that cleaning work on main sewer line at Hansi Gate and adjoining areas, by the district authorities, triggered the backflow of sewage. It resulted in water accumulation on the college grounds.

Advertisement

Sources say, important protocols meant to prevent backflows may have been ignored during the cleaning process. It resulted in contaminated water entering the college premises.

Advertisement

College officials have raised the issue with the concerned department on multiple occasions, however, a permanent solution is still pending. This ongoing problem is causing distress to students, teachers and staff.

The college administration expressed that the accumulation of sewage water produces a foul odour at the main entrance and around administrative offices. The unhygienic state of the campus raises fears of the spread of vector-borne diseases. Teachers and staff have also voiced their worries, as they are forced to work in such conditions for long hours.

Advertisement

Ashok Buwaniwala, General Secretary of the college managing committee, said they had submitted written and oral complaints to the Municipal Council Bhiwani, the Public Health Department and the Deputy Commissioner, but no action has been taken yet.

Expressing strong resentment over the negligence, Buwaniwala said that thousands of girls study at the college and are being forced to continue their education in unhygienic conditions. He added that while the government talks about initiatives like the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’, but girl students are being compelled to study amid filth and waterlogging, which is not only a threat to their health and safety. The college administration has warned that if the issue is not resolved soon, it will be taken up with higher authorities.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts