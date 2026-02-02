Contaminated water accumulates at Bhiwani women college campus; students, staff irked

The accumulation of contaminated water at Adarsh Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Bhiwani due to sewage overflow from adjoining areas has caused significant problems for students and staff for many days.

Parts of the college complex have been submerged in contaminated sewage water leading to severe inconvenience. It is learned that cleaning work on main sewer line at Hansi Gate and adjoining areas, by the district authorities, triggered the backflow of sewage. It resulted in water accumulation on the college grounds.

Sources say, important protocols meant to prevent backflows may have been ignored during the cleaning process. It resulted in contaminated water entering the college premises.

College officials have raised the issue with the concerned department on multiple occasions, however, a permanent solution is still pending. This ongoing problem is causing distress to students, teachers and staff.

The college administration expressed that the accumulation of sewage water produces a foul odour at the main entrance and around administrative offices. The unhygienic state of the campus raises fears of the spread of vector-borne diseases. Teachers and staff have also voiced their worries, as they are forced to work in such conditions for long hours.

Ashok Buwaniwala, General Secretary of the college managing committee, said they had submitted written and oral complaints to the Municipal Council Bhiwani, the Public Health Department and the Deputy Commissioner, but no action has been taken yet.

Expressing strong resentment over the negligence, Buwaniwala said that thousands of girls study at the college and are being forced to continue their education in unhygienic conditions. He added that while the government talks about initiatives like the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’, but girl students are being compelled to study amid filth and waterlogging, which is not only a threat to their health and safety. The college administration has warned that if the issue is not resolved soon, it will be taken up with higher authorities.