Continue buying stock till May 15, BKU urges govt

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 2

The BKU (Charuni) today urged the government to continue the mustard procurement in the state till May 15.

As per the information, the government procurement agency, HAFED, has purchased nearly 2,472 MT mustard stock on the MSP in Kurukshetra, while around 2,525 MT in Ambala.

As per the schedule, the mustard procurement was stopped on Monday.

BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said, “Due to unseasonal rain and delayed wheat harvesting, farmers didn’t get ample time to sell their mustard stock. There are a number of farmers who still have the stock and due to lower prices being offered by private players in the open market, they will be left with no other option but to sell their produce below the MSP of Rs 5,450 a quintal. We request the state to direct the agency to continue the procurement till May 15 so that farmers who still have the stock can sell it on the MSP.”