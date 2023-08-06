Continue with CET, but don’t declare result, says High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 5

Acting on an appeal filed by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, a Division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court today ruled that the Common Eligibility Test (CET) would “continue”, but the result would not be declared.

The specially convened Bench also made it clear that the result would be subject to the final decision of the present appeal. The CET was slated to be held over the weekend, but the examination scheduled to be held today was postponed. The matter was listed on a Saturday “on account of mentioning made before the Chief Justice on Friday” on account of the urgency involved following a Single Judge’s direction on not holding the examination as it would cause prejudice to the candidates/petitioners. It was also directed that the examination would be held after the publication of the CET’s revised merit list in terms of the judgment.

The Division Bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Vikram Aggarwal observed the reasoning which weighed primarily with the Single Judge was that the candidates who had withdrawn their claim for socio-economic criteria were still being called to sit in the written exam and proper verification had not been done.

The Bench added that it was the State’s case that the benefit claimed under the socio-economic criteria could not be verified at “this point of time”, when such a large number of candidates were involved. Besides, there were sufficient safeguards.

The same would be done at the final stage and also at a subsequent point of time. In case it came to light that a candidate had wrongly claimed the criteria, the same would be void. It was also submitted that the principle of weeding out incorporated by the Single Judge would be humanly not feasible at this stage. “The result of the CET examination is to be valid for a period of three years and the candidates who are qualified and get the minimum marks would always be eligible for consideration in the next round of posts advertised. Therefore, no prejudice would be caused to them,” it was added.