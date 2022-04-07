Contractor held for bungling MC funds

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 6

The State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) has arrested a contractor of the Faridabad Municipal Corporation (MC) in connection with an alleged scam of several crores.

It is claimed to be the first arrest regarding the allegation of irregularities surfaced in the payments done for the development works between 2017 and 2020. A vigilance probe had been ordered by the CM into the matter in July 2020.

Rs200-crore scam suspected The scam is suspected to run up to Rs200 crore. Severe irregularities have surfaced with payments done in a lot of cases... The probe report was submitted to the state four months back. —Manmohan Garg, Deputy Mayor, MC

The accused, Satvir, was brought to the SVB office here on Wednesday after a team nabbed him from Haridwar on Tuesday, it is revealed. He has been named in the scam, which involved making and getting payments to the tune of several crores in the guise of alleged fake work orders. A committee set up by the state government under the chairmanship of MC Additional Commissioner reported gross irregularities in the works done by the accused and the payments done by the officials concerned a few months ago.

“The cost of several projects whose initial cost was shown around Rs 5 lakh was found to be enhanced to Rs 95 lakh in an illegal manner,” claim the MC sources.

Suspecting that the scam could run up to Rs 200 crore, Manmohan Garg, Deputy Mayor, MC, who had been part of the inquiry team, said severe irregularities had surfaced with payments done in a large number of cases. He said all accused failed to be present before the committee during the probe. The investigation report was submitted to the state government four months back, he added.

Meanwhile, Deepak Chaudhary, a former MC member from ward number 37, said the irregularities regarding payments against fake work orders were brought to the notice by him and three other members of the civic body in July 2020. He said the involvement of some other senior officers who served at senior posts could not

be ruled out as payments could not be done without their knowledge.

While a FIR has been registered by the SVB last week, more cases may be registered soon, claim the sources.