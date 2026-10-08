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Home / Haryana / Contractor murder: Family seeks arrests, alleges police inaction

Contractor murder: Family seeks arrests, alleges police inaction

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Sirsa, Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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The murder of solar plant contractor Subhash Beniwal in Jamal village triggered a protest outside the Civil Hospital here today, with his family and villagers initially refusing to allow the post-mortem until the accused were arrested.

Subhash, 45, was shot dead at the solar plant on Tuesday. His family alleged that he had faced firing at the plant on October 3 and had approached the DSP seeking action, but no effective steps were taken.

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His father, Bahadur Singh, said Subhash and accused Rakesh had been friends since childhood but had developed differences over work and their partnership at the plant. He alleged that Rakesh had repeatedly warned him of a possible “incident”. Subhash had also told the family about a dispute over alleged theft of material from the plant and his decision to separate their business interests.

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Police have booked Rakesh and nine others for murder. CIA and Nathusari Chopta police teams are conducting raids in Haryana, Rajasthan and elsewhere to arrest the accused.

The family alleged political influence was delaying action. ASP Adarshdeep Singh assured them of a fair probe into both incidents, following which they agreed to the post-mortem.

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SP Deepak Saharan rejected allegations of political pressure, saying police had vital clues and would arrest all accused soon. He said both the deceased and accused had significant criminal records.

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