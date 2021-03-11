Contractor robbed of Rs 8 L in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 16

A labour contractor was robbed of Rs 8 lakh by two unidentified miscreants from the parking area of the railway station on Tuesday morning. The victim has been identified as Umesh of Nilokheri. He told the police that the incident took place when he along with one another person reached the railway station to board a train.

As per information, Umesh has a contract to supply labour to the brickkilns. He along with Rahul reached the station in a SUV. They had Rs 8 lakh in cash, which they had to give to the labourers in Pana.

As soon as they came out from the SUV after parking it, two miscreants came on a bike and fled after snatching the bag with cash in it. Roshan Lal, SHO, Civil Lines, said a case had been registered against unidentified persons.

Teams had been formed to trace the persons involved in this case.

