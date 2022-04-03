Contractor threatens HR official, booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 2

The police have booked a contractor for threatening the general manager of the Haryana Roadways Engineering Corporation Ltd (HRECL).

According to the complaint filed by Deepak Kundu, one Baljit Yadav of Sector 4 came to his office on Saturday morning and demanded the details of tenders of bus body manufacturing. “I told him the information was confidential and couldn’t share the same. He got furious and started abusing me in front of the staff and threatened me of dire consequences.” He also wrote to the Police Commissioner. An FIR has been registered against Yadav under Section 186 and 506, IPC, at Sadar police station. —