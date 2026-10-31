Contractor’s murder: Kin seek arrest of other accused in Sirsa

More than 20 days after the murder of solar plant contractor Subhash Chander at Jamal village, his family has expressed dissatisfaction over the police investigation, demanding the arrest of all those allegedly involved in the case.

The police have arrested three accused so far — Vijay Kumar alias Gokul, Rahul and Manish Kumar. However, the family alleges that more people were involved and the motive behind the murder is yet to be established.

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According to the police, Vijay allegedly helped cover the attack, while Rahul was involved in shooting. Manish allegedly drove the vehicle and kept watch near the plant gate.

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The police said Vijay had met another accused, Rakesh Kumar, while lodged in Hisar jail in a kidnapping case in 2019. Rakesh was employed at the solar plant on a monthly salary of Rs 15,000. Investigators are examining the links between the accused and their respective roles.

The incident took place on October 6, 2026, at a solar plant being developed by a private company near the Rajasthan border at Jamal village. Two to three youths allegedly reached the site and shot Subhash Chander, who later died during treatment at Sirsa Civil Hospital.

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Nathusari Chopta police station SHO Parmod Kumar said the investigation was ongoing and efforts were being made to arrest the remaining accused.