Contractors to get NOC after removal of C&D waste in Karnal

Karnal, December 21

The Municipal Corporation, Karnal (KMC), has made it mandatory for contractors to get a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Junior Engineers (JEs) of the areas concerned, in order to ensure that the construction and demolition (C&D) waste is removed. the NOC would be issued when their bills are being finalised.

The purpose of the new rule is ensure that the Solid Waste Management Rules are adhered to, and C&D waste is properly disposed of.

“This step has been initiated to prevent contractors from leaving behind any debris or waste on roads or public places, which could lead to pollution and cause inconvenience to citizens,” said KMC Commissioner Abhishek Meena.

“Contractors who fail to comply with the rule will face legal action and penalty, as per the C&D Waste Management Rules.” “The bills will be passed only after the JEs have verified that garbage or debris has been removed from the construction site,” said Meena.

A special cleaning campaign was organised from December 1 to 7 before being extended until December 14. During the campaign, 795.5 metric-tonne (MT) waste — including 284.57MT waste, 446 MT C&D waste and 65 quintal horticulture waste — was removed.

As many as 108 employees and Resident Welfare Associations of Sectors 6 and 8 were roped in during the campaign, he added. “We have increased vigil at places where people often dump waste,” said the commissioner.

The KMC has deployed 12 tractors and trollies to lift the garbage and C&D waste from across the city. They also designated sites where such waste could be dumped, Meena added.

