Contractual staff entitled to LTC: Chief Secy

Chandigarh February 14
Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the contractual employees were entitled to month’s salary as Leave Travel Concession (LTC) for visiting home town and any place in India.
Kaushal said those contractual employees, who had completed one year and their contract had been extended for more than four years on a year-to-year basis, would be entitled to a month’s salary as LTC.
Block of four years would be reckoned from the actual date of joining the post in state government institutions, boards, corporations, authorities and cooperative institutions. The head of department would be competent to sanction the amount equivalent to a month’s salary.
