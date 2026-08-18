Contractual teachers urge govt to table job security Bill in monsoon session

The Haryana Universities Contractual Teachers Association (HUCTA), representing contractual teachers working in state universities, has urged the state government to provide them job security by introducing and passing a Bill during the upcoming monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha.

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A delegation of the association, led by its state president Dr Vijay Malik, met former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda on Monday evening. The delegation urged Hooda to mount pressure on the state government to fulfil their demand by raising the issue in the Vidhan Sabha.

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“A proposal regarding job security for contractual teachers working in universities is currently under consideration by the state government. We demand that the proposal be brought before the Vidhan Sabha during the upcoming Monsoon Session and passed as a Bill. It will provide permanent job security and clarity about the future to around 1,400 contractual Assistant Professors working in the state universities,” said Malik.

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He questioned why the contractual teachers working in state universities had been left without job security when the state government had already extended a security cover to extension (guest) lecturers working in colleges. “Our issue of job security was also raised by Hooda during the previous session of the Vidhan Sabha but the government has not yet provided the security cover,” he added.

Malik further said the contractual Assistant Professors were appointed on the basis of prescribed qualifications such as UGC-NET/PhD, through duly advertised vacancies, selection procedures, and selection committees. “A large number of these teachers have been performing teaching and other academic responsibilities with full workload for the last 10-15 years. Despite this, whenever regular recruitment is conducted, they remain at risk of losing their services, creating continuous uncertainty regarding their future and that of their families,” he pointed out.

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Malik further clarified that the association was not opposed to regular recruitment but demanded that contractual teachers who had been serving in the universities for several years should first be provided job security. This would ensure that their employment was not adversely affected during the process of regular recruitment, he added.

He said the former CM had assured the delegation that he would take up the matter with the state government and raise the issue in the Vidhan Sabha.