Contractual women staff to get 22 casual leaves in year

The Haryana Government today announced a significant enhancement to the casual leave policy for its women contractual employees.

In an order issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, it was stated that women contractual employees, including those deployed through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited, would now be entitled to two days of additional casual leave per month, subject to a maximum of 22 days in a calendar year, more than double the previous limit of 10 days.

This new provision is in addition to the existing 10 days of medical leave provided annually. The revision applies to all women contractual employees working under Outsourcing Policy Part-II and those engaged through HKRNL, the notification added.

All administrative secretaries, heads of departments, managing directors/chief administrators/CEOs of boards/corporations/public undertakings, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Sub Divisional Officers (Civil), and Registrars of all universities in Haryana have been directed to ensure strict compliance with these new instructions.