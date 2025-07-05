DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Haryana / Contractual women staff to get 22 casual leaves in year

Contractual women staff to get 22 casual leaves in year

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jul 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Haryana Government today announced a significant enhancement to the casual leave policy for its women contractual employees.

Advertisement

In an order issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, it was stated that women contractual employees, including those deployed through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited, would now be entitled to two days of additional casual leave per month, subject to a maximum of 22 days in a calendar year, more than double the previous limit of 10 days.

This new provision is in addition to the existing 10 days of medical leave provided annually. The revision applies to all women contractual employees working under Outsourcing Policy Part-II and those engaged through HKRNL, the notification added.

Advertisement

All administrative secretaries, heads of departments, managing directors/chief administrators/CEOs of boards/corporations/public undertakings, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Sub Divisional Officers (Civil), and Registrars of all universities in Haryana have been directed to ensure strict compliance with these new instructions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts