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Home / Haryana / Contribution to digital education earns Kurukshetra University national acclaim

Contribution to digital education earns Kurukshetra University national acclaim

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 04:00 AM May 19, 2026 IST
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Kurukshetra University’s Centre for Distance and Online Education Director Manjula Chaudhary receives an award on behalf of the university in Delhi.
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The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) of Kurukshetra University has been honoured with the “CSR Top Leading University in India” award and the “CSR Excellence in Education” award for its contribution to digital and online education.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva congratulated the CDOE team, led by Director Prof Manjula Chaudhary, on the achievement.

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The Vice-Chancellor said the university is focusing on expanding access to quality higher education through digital and online platforms. He said the institution aims to combine academic learning with skill-based and employment-oriented programmes in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

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He said the centre has enrolled more than 20,000 learners under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes, reflecting increased participation from students, working professionals and learners from rural areas.

CDOE Director Prof Manjula Chaudhary said the centre has expanded its digital learning outreach through online platforms to improve access to higher education in remote regions.

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She added that from the July 2026 session, the CDOE will introduce new programmes in business analytics, mathematics and statistics, computer science, and geography under the BSc stream. Specialised programmes in marketing, finance, HR management, and business analytics will also be offered under management and professional education. The centre will additionally launch certificate and diploma programmes in digital marketing, rural tourism entrepreneurship and management-related disciplines.

Deputy Director (Public Relations) Dr Jimmy Sharma informed that the awards were presented at a ceremony organised in Delhi on Sunday. The awards were received by Prof Chaudhary on behalf of the university.

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