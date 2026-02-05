Contributory negligence can’t be presumed, must be pleaded and proved: HC

Holding that negligence cannot be presumed merely because three persons were riding a motorcycle, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that contributory negligence must be pleaded, proven and framed as an issue. The assertion came as Justice Sudeepti Sharma recalculated compensation payable for the death of a 19-year-old accident victim and enhanced the award from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 11.58 lakh.

Justice Sharma was hearing an appeal against a 2017 award passed by Palwal Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in a January 2014 accident case. The bench was told that a tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle, killing two students returning from school after attending annual function.

No contributory negligence without pleadings or proof

Rejecting the insurer’s argument that the motorcycle rider was contributorily negligent because three persons were travelling on the two-wheeler, Justice Sharma observed that the plea had not even been raised before the tribunal.

“It is pertinent to note that the plea of contributory negligence has been raised for the first time in appeal and was neither pleaded nor urged before the learned tribunal. Consequently, no issue on contributory negligence was framed,” the court observed.

Contributory negligence occurs in cases where the injured party fails to take reasonable care for its own safety, contributing to the harm suffered. Relying on a Supreme Court ruling, Justice Sharma asserted that contributory negligence could not be assumed on conjecture. “The doctrine of contributory negligence requires a clear, specific, and affirmative finding regarding the negligent conduct of the injured or deceased and the manner in which such conduct contributed to the occurrence of the accident. Negligence cannot be presumed merely on conjectures or surmises,” the court observed.

Referring to the facts of the case before the bench, Justice Sharma added there was complete absence of evidence demonstrating that the now “deceased committed any negligent act which contributed to the accident”.

The court also found no reason to interfere with the tribunal’s finding that the tractor-trolley driver was solely responsible for the accident. The FIR was promptly registered on the eyewitness account, the chargesheet had been filed, and the driver did not step into the witness box — inviting an adverse inference.

Future prospects corrected, conventional heads updated

While upholding liability, Justice Sharma examined the quantum of compensation and revised the amounts under conventional heads to align them with settled law. After recalculation, the total compensation worked out to Rs 11,58,072.

Enhancement allowed even without cross-appeal

Addressing the insurer’s objection that compensation could not be enhanced in the absence of a cross-appeal by claimants, Justice Sharma relied on the Supreme Court’s decision to hold that the duty of the court is to award “just compensation”, irrespective of procedural technicalities. The enhanced amount would carry the same rate of interest as awarded by the tribunal.

Larger picture

The ruling reinforces two settled but frequently contested principles in motor accident claims: contributory negligence must rest on pleadings, evidence and a framed issue — not assumptions; and appellate courts are empowered to correct compensation to ensure it is “just”, even when the appeal is filed by the insurer alone.