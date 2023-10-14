Control room set up in mandis to check ‘proxy procurement’

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 13

To keep a vigil on the entry and exit points of the district’s grain markets to check ‘proxy procurement’ of paddy through fake gate passes as well as vehicles that have been assigned to transport procured paddy, the district administration has set up a control room at the DC camp office.

Use of bogus vehicle numbers We have set up a control room to keep an eye on the paddy so that issuance of fake gate passes as well as the use of bogus vehicle numbers, in connivance with employees of market committees, rice millers and arhtiyas, can be checked. — Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner

A team has been set up to monitor the live feed of all the CCTV cameras installed at the gates. There are 10 grain markets across the district and all have been equipped with cameras.

“If the officials concerned detect any wrongdoing, the matter will be looked into and immediate action will be taken,” said Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav.

Apart from this, GPS-enabled vehicles had been assigned the work of transporting paddy, so that they could be tracked easily, said Yadav. “This will also help in ensuring the speedy lifting of procured paddy. We are making sure that farmers get their payments on time,” he added. During the last season, huge discrepancies were reported in the issuance of gate passes, which resulted in proxy procurement.

The CM flying squad had also come across the same issue during its raids at different grain markets. Police investigation had revealed that a number of scooters, cars and tractors were used to make multiple rounds for the delivery of paddy to various mills for custom milling. When physical verifications of rice mills were conducted, the authorities found shortage of stock.

#Karnal