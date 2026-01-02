Convention against SHANTI Bill, labour codes at Jind on Jan 15

Subhash Lamba, national vice-president of the Electricity Employees Federation of India (EEFI), on Wednesday opposed the recently-passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India(SHANTI Bill 2025). He alleged that this law would create serious dangers for the country’s citizens.

He stated that through this law, the government had opened the nuclear energy sector to private and foreign companies. Earlier, this sector was under strict government control because any accident in nuclear energy could cause massive destruction. Under the new law, the safety and accountability system had been weakened.

He said a convention will be organised in Jind on January 15 against this law, the four labour codes, and the anti-farmer Seed Bill. Thousands of employees, workers associated with central trade unions, and farmers linked with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will participate in this convention. A decision to launch a major movement against the government will be taken at the convention.

For the successful organisation of the convention and for coordination with all other organisations at the local level, Suresh Rathi, state president of the All-Haryana Power Corporations Workers Union, and Sanjeev Danda, district president of the Sarv Karamchari Sangh, Haryana, have been appointed as in-charges.

Explaining the dangers of the new nuclear law, Lamba said if an accident occurred at a nuclear plant operated by a private company, the losses would not be borne by the company but by the common people and the government. In other words, profits will go to private companies, while the risks will be borne by the public, he apprehended.