Home / Haryana / Conviction rate jumps to 86% after new criminal laws: DGP

Conviction rate jumps to 86% after new criminal laws: DGP

Reviews tech-driven policing at State Empowered Committee meet

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jan 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Police Representational Photo
Haryana has achieved a conviction rate of 86% since the implementation of the new criminal laws, DGP Ajay Singhal said on Friday.

The disclosure was made during the 68th meeting of the State Empowered Committee held at the Police Headquarters in Panchkula. The high-level meeting reviewed the progress of technology-driven policing, assessed challenges and finalised strategies for the coming months. Senior officials from the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), Telecom wing, Punjab and Haryana High Court and other technical and administrative bodies participated.

Addressing the officers, DGP Singhal said Haryana Police had achieved several milestones in technological adoption, but stressed the need for continuous improvement. He directed officers to personally assess the real-time functioning of technological systems in their districts, obtain feedback from field staff and resolve issues without delay.

Any requirement for technical support or additional resources must be promptly conveyed to the headquarters, he said, noting that technology was evolving rapidly and the police force must remain equally agile to ensure transparency, efficiency and accuracy in daily functioning.

Highlighting the impact of the new criminal laws, Singhal said their effective implementation was deeply rooted in technological capability. He noted that Haryana had emerged as one of the leading states in adopting and operationalising these laws. The DGP informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was personally monitoring the nationwide rollout and regularly reviewing state-wise progress.

“Haryana’s swift technological adaptation has resulted in a significant jump in conviction rate — from 35% earlier to 86% now,” he said, adding that sustained success would depend on continuous training and regular updating of officers on legal and procedural changes.

The meeting also reviewed the state’s performance under the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS). Haryana has secured the top national ranking 40 times in the past 54 months due to superior data uploading, monitoring, analytics and case management. Singhal congratulated the CCTNS team and directed a detailed review of underperforming districts to remove bottlenecks and fix accountability, while also calling for formal recognition of best-performing teams.

Emphasising usability, the DGP said the success of any digital system depended on its effectiveness for the last employee in the field. He noted that while CCTNS-1 had already accelerated investigations, the upcoming CCTNS-2 would be more integrated, intelligent and supportive of advanced case management and analytics.

SCRB SP Nitika Gehlot presented a detailed briefing on technological advancements, highlighting the role of NAFIS in faster fingerprint-based identification and the Trakea system in tracking wanted criminals, proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers, leading to quicker arrests and case breakthroughs.

