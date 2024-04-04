Coop Dept official held for embezzling govt funds

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Naresh Kumar Goyal, Joint Registrar of the Cooperation Department, from Panchkula on charges of corruption today. The accused was arrested in connection with the multi-crore scam that was unearthed in the department recently.

An official spokesperson said the case had come to the ACB for investigation, and several arrests had been made so far. Goyal is accused of embezzling government money worth crores, along with his co-accused.

The spokesperson appealed to the public that if any officer or employee demands a bribe for doing government work, then they should inform at the ACB’s toll-free number 1800-180-2022 and 1064.

